 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Finance

Seoul stocks up for 2nd day on retail buying

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 2, 2020 - 16:05       Updated : Sept 2, 2020 - 16:40

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

South Korean stocks extended their winning streak to a second consecutive session Wednesday as retail investors scooped up stocks amid a letup in spiking virus cases. The Korean currency fell against the US dollar.

After choppy trading, the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 14.82 points, or 0.63 percent, to finish at 2,364.37. Trading volume was heavy at 1.4 billion shares worth 15.5 trillion won ($13.1 billion), with gainers outnumbering losers 590 to 245.

"South Korean stocks traded near the 2,370 level on the back of robust US data on manufacturing activity and Wall Street gains. But foreigners' net sales sent the KOSPI into negative terrain at one point," Lee Kyung-min, a market analyst at Daishin Securities Co., said.

Seoul shares got off to a strong start following overnight gains in US markets, prompted by tech rallies and improving economic data.

In the morning session, the stock index pared earlier gains, but retail investors' sustained buying supported the market in the afternoon trade.

Individual investors snapped up a net 332.4 billion won. But foreigners unloaded a net 264 billion won and institutions sold more shares than they bought at 91.1 billion won.

South Korea's daily coronavirus cases stayed below 300 for the fourth straight day Wednesday after the country recently imposed stricter social distancing across the nation.

Market kingpin Samsung Electronics gained 0.37 percent to 54,400 won despite the news that prosecutors indicted Samsung Group heir Lee Jae-yong on Tuesday for his role in a controversial merger and alleged accounting fraud.

No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix added 0.4 percent to 75,500 won, while consumer electronics giant LG Electronics lost 1.37 percent to 86,500 won.

Kakao, the operator of messenger app Kakao Talk, rose 2.62 percent to 412,000 won as its game affiliate Kakao Games has drawn explosive interest in public subscription for its initial public offering (IPO).

But top automaker Hyundai Motor fell 2.22 percent to 176,000 won, and its affiliate Kia Motors shed 2.2 percent to 42,200 won.

The local currency closed at 1,185.40 won against the US dollar, down 2.4 won from the previous session.

Bond prices, which move inversely to yields, closed higher. The yield on three-year Treasurys fell 5.4 basis points to 0.923 percent, and the return on the benchmark five-year government bond shed 4.5 basis points to 1.228 percent. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114