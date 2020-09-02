BTS talks topping Billboard Hot 100 win, thanks fans and sets eyes on Grammys

The moment it was announed that BTS’ stellar smash “Dynamite” reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100, during the wee hours in Korea, the bandmates were wide awake, pinching themselves to make sure that they weren’t dreaming.



Tuesday marked a big day for both BTS and their fans worldwide, as the seven-piece group became the first Korean act to top the chart with its recently released single. It was the culmination of seven years of hard work and continual growth in the US market, not to mention a long list of shattered records and sold-out stadium shows.



With their first Hot 100 chart-topper under their belt, the seven members of BTS held an online media conference in Seoul on Wednesday to share their excitement, look back on their career and talk about their Grammy ambitions.





BTS poses at an online press conference to celebrate the band’s No.1 debut on Billboard Hot 100 chart. (Big Hit Entertainment)