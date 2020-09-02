A pianist on a journey with Beethoven

Pianist Sohn Min-soo (MOC Production)





Beethoven’s 32 piano sonatas are deemed to provide a profound insight into the music and life of the iconic German composer.



Pianist Sohn Min-soo thinks he came to understand the great mind more than ever before by recording the complete cycle of 32 sonatas. The album will be released Sept. 11 under the Sony Classical label.



“Though the recording took 2 1/2 years, Beethoven is a lifelong journey for me. This album does not mean the end of my exploration of Beethoven. I am waiting for more,” Sohn told The Korea Herald on Tuesday during an interview at the Seoul Arts Center in southern Seoul.



Sohn, the winner of the 2006 Honens International Piano Competition, is a concert pianist and a teacher whose 2011 recording of Bach’s Goldberg Variations is critically acclaimed. He has taught at Michigan State University and is currently a professor at the Korea National University of Arts.





Sohn’s new album “Beethoven Complete Piano Sonatas” (MOC Production)