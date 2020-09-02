 Back To Top
National

Moon thanks nurses for dedicated services, vows full support

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 2, 2020 - 14:46       Updated : Sept 2, 2020 - 14:46
(Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in extended his gratitude Wednesday to nurses across South Korea for their dedicated services amid the continued spread of the novel coronavirus.

He pointed out that they have been shouldering the "burden of doctors" who are in a prolonged strike against the government's medical-sector reform plans.

In addition, they are said to be facing "criticism and verbal abuse," with patients' inconvenience mounting due to the vacuum of medical treatment attributable to doctors' collective action, according to Moon.

"I am very sorry to think of nurses who have to suffer poor working conditions, increased work burden and even emotional labor," he said via his social messaging account.

He added the people are well aware of their hard work and suffering throughout the summer season at special outdoor medical centers to treat COVID-19 patients.

"Please do not lose your courage and cheer up," the president said.

He pledged that the government will do its best to help lessen the difficulties of nurses, including the expansion of manpower and improvement of their working conditions.

"You nurses, thank you and I love you," he said.

Many trainee doctors have been staging a walkout since Aug. 21 in protest of the government's push for such reform measures as hikes in medical school admissions and the establishment of public medical schools. (Yonhap)
