Toss Lab’s collaboration tool raises new investment for global expansion

Toss Lab, an operator of Slack-like team collaboration platform JANDI, said Wednesday that it has newly raised 14 billion won ($11.8 million) from a group of investors.
The investors include Softbank Ventures, SV Investment, Atinum Investment, Must Investment and Spark Labs.
Along with the new investment, the company also named big-name figures in the startup and investment sectors as outside directors, including Shin Hyun-sung, founder of ecommerce firm TMON, Lee Joon-pyo, chief of investment firm Softbank Ventures Korea, Kang Joon-yeol, former chief strategy officer of mobile messenger company Kakao, and Lee Joon-hyo, head of investment company SBI Investment.
Kim Dong-shin, CEO of chat platform developer Sendbird, and Lee Han-ju, CEO of cloud management firm Bespin Global, will serve as advisers for the Korean startup.
JANDI is a mobile business tool that enables users to work on projects together. Amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis, team collaboration tools have gained popularity to help people work remotely.
Its revenue grew more than 100 percent annually over the past couple years, and the app is one of the most popular productivity apps on Google Play. Not only small companies, but conglomerates including LG CNS, CJ and Nexen Tire are currently utilizing the collaboration tool. The app, which is the most popular collaboration tool in Taiwan, is being used by 200,000 companies and teams in 60 nations, including Vietnam and Japan.
“JANDI is inching closer to becoming the most-used collaboration tool in Asia,” said Toss Lab CEO Kim Dae-hyun. “The company will try to advance its services and marketing schemes while hiring talents.”
By Kim Young-won (wone0102@heraldcorp.com
