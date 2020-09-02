 Back To Top
Business

Booyoung provides scholarships for international students

By Shin Ji-hye
Published : Sept 2, 2020 - 12:44       Updated : Sept 2, 2020 - 12:58
Students at the scholarship ceremony for the second semester of 2019. The ceremony is being held this year due to coronavirus. (Booyoung Group)
Woojung Education & Culture Foundation established by Booyoung Group is set to provide scholarships for international students for the second semester of this year, the group said Wednesday.

The foundation decided to grant about 380 million won ($320,215) in scholarships to 96 foreign students studying in Korea. They are from 38 countries, including Vietnam, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Cambodia.

The scholarships will be provided without holding any ceremonies to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the firm said.

“We hope that international students studying in unfamiliar environments will pursue their studies with dreams and hopes and grow into global leaders connecting their home countries and Korea in the future,” an official said.

The Woojung Education & Culture Foundation was established in 2008 by Booyoung Group Chairman Lee Joong-keun and has been providing scholarships twice a year to Asian, African and Latin American students in Korea since 2010.

In 2013, the scholarship amount increased to 8 million won per person per year. A total of 7.2 billion won in scholarships has been delivered to 1,838 international students so far, the group said. 

By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)
