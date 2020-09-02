 Back To Top
Business

[Monitor] Gap in preference between large and small firms remains large

Comparison in preference of large firms and SMEs

By Korea Herald
Published : Sept 3, 2020 - 11:00       Updated : Sept 3, 2020 - 11:00
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

The general perception of small and mid-sized businesses remained negative compared to that of large conglomerates, according to a survey conducted by the Korea Federation of Small and Medium Business.

Out of a total 100 points, a preference for SMEs came in at 52.6 points, compared to 75.5 points for conglomerates.

By category, the lowest points were given to working conditions of SMEs.

But 52.6 percent of the respondents also said their perception towards the smaller businesses have improved, mainly due to various support measures by the government (cited by 30.2 percent).

(khnews@heraldcorp.com)
