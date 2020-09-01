Unity develops system to automatically create multiple versions of single game

(Unity)





Unity said Tuesday it has officially launched Unity Distribution Portal, which allows developers to create a single version of a game that can be published in multiple app stores.



According to Unity Technologies Korea, UDP is capable of automatically creating different versions of a single game that can meet software requirements of each app store, saving developers a substantial amount of time when publishing in multiple app stores.



“Previously, developers had to create different versions of a game for each of the app stores, but with UDP, they can simply create and manage one version of a game,” a Unity official said.





As of Tuesday, UDP supports mega app stores including Google Play Store, Samsung Galaxy Store, Huawei AppGallery, Xiaomi GetApps. It also supports local app stores such as ONE Store in Korea, QooApp in Japan, SHAREit in China, Uptodown in Spain and TPAY Mobile in the Middle East.

UDP only supports Android games.



By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)