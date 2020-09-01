 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

Unity develops system to automatically create multiple versions of single game

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Sept 1, 2020 - 17:30       Updated : Sept 1, 2020 - 17:30
(Unity)
(Unity)


Unity said Tuesday it has officially launched Unity Distribution Portal, which allows developers to create a single version of a game that can be published in multiple app stores.

According to Unity Technologies Korea, UDP is capable of automatically creating different versions of a single game that can meet software requirements of each app store, saving developers a substantial amount of time when publishing in multiple app stores.

“Previously, developers had to create different versions of a game for each of the app stores, but with UDP, they can simply create and manage one version of a game,” a Unity official said. 

The mechanism of Unity Distribution Platform (Unity)
The mechanism of Unity Distribution Platform (Unity)


As of Tuesday, UDP supports mega app stores including Google Play Store, Samsung Galaxy Store, Huawei AppGallery, Xiaomi GetApps. It also supports local app stores such as ONE Store in Korea, QooApp in Japan, SHAREit in China, Uptodown in Spain and TPAY Mobile in the Middle East.
UDP only supports Android games.

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114