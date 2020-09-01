Foreign, Unification ministries seek budget hikes for 2021

South Korea’s Foreign Ministry and its Unification Ministry on Tuesday announced budget hikes of 3.6 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively, for next year.
The Foreign Ministry said it is requesting 2.84 trillion won ($2.4 billion) for next year, an increase of 3.6 percent from 2.74 trillion won this year, with a focus on reinforcing virtual diplomacy amid the COVID-19 pandemic and bolstering cooperation with the US and China as the rivalry between the two superpowers is expected to intensify.
As the outbreak of the novel coronavirus made in-person diplomacy difficult, the ministry plans to strengthen its digital infrastructure, allocating 10 billion won for the digitalization of accounting and work support systems for 180 overseas diplomatic missions and 6.7 billion won for the establishment of a digitalized platform for public diplomacy.
It also allocated 5.6 billion won to bolster strategic cooperative partnerships with countries in North America, an increase of 1.1 billion won from this year, while it plans to spend 3.1 billion won, up 400 million won from this year, to pursue diplomacy with China and other countries in Northeast Asia.
The ministry seeks to more than double its budget for strengthening cooperation with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, from 1.8 billion won this year to 3.7 billion won next year, a move aligned with President Moon Jae-in’s New Southern Policy.
The ministry said it is expanding funds set aside for official development assistance by 4.9 percent to 963 billion won, as it hopes to assist countries vulnerable to COVID-19 and other infectious diseases. It set aside 538 billion won, up 6.2 percent on-year, for international organizations.
The Unification Ministry, in charge of inter-Korean affairs, said it proposed setting next year’s budget at 1.46 trillion won -- up 2.5 percent from this year’s 1.42 trillion won, despite a stalemate in cross-border projects amid escalated tensions.
A total of 1.24 trillion won has been earmarked for inter-Korean cooperation next year, up 3.1 percent from this year’s 1.21 trillion won. Inter-Korean cooperation takes up the bulk of the ministry’s budget; the rest, 217.4 billion won, is the proposed amount in its general budget for next year, a drop of 0.5 percent from this year’s 218.6 billion won.
The increase reflects the ministry’s plans to boost cooperation on health care, including cooperation on COVID-19 and other infectious diseases, as well as natural disasters.
Of the funds set aside for inter-Korean cooperation, the ministry has allocated 653 billion won, or 52.6 percent, for humanitarian cooperation with the North, followed by 562.7 billion won, or 45.3 percent, for inter-Korean economic exchanges. About 2.1 billion, or 1.7 percent, was set aside for exchanges in the social and cultural sectors.
The budget was endorsed by the Cabinet this morning, and also requires approval by the National Assembly.
By Ahn Sung-mi
