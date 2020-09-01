 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Finance

KTCU to commit W150b to VC investment

By Son Ji-hyoung
Published : Sept 1, 2020 - 15:53       Updated : Sept 1, 2020 - 16:05
KTCU headquarteres in Yeouido, Seoul
KTCU headquarteres in Yeouido, Seoul
South Korean institutional investor the Korea Teachers’ Credit Union said Tuesday that it planned to commit 150 billion won ($126.8 million) to 10 external partners this year to create blind pool funds for venture investments.

KTCU will pick three large venture capital houses, four mid-sized VCs and three rookie VCs. Eligible candidates must be based in Korea. Applications will be accepted by Sept. 24.

Selected partners will be announced in late November and will have to complete the investments within four years. The partners are expected to attract additional investment to create a total of at least 650 billion won worth of blind pool funds targeting startups.

KTCU said the move is aimed at creating a sustainable startup growth ecosystem and laying a groundwork for unicorn startups in Korea, or privately-held venture firms with over $1 billion valuation.

“Given the recent fast pace of growth in the venture capital market, KTCU will commit up to 150 billion won to VCs this year and team up with outstanding partners,” KTCU Chief Investment Officer Kim Ho-hyun said. “(KTCU) will seek to fulfill our duty as an institutional investor to nurture innovative businesses.”

KTCU committed 129 billion won to VCs in 2017 and 90 billion won in 2019.

KTCU is dedicated to welfare and financial support to teachers and school administrators. It was overseeing 33.1 trillion won financial assets as of end-June. Its exposure to alternative assets exceeded 55 percent.

By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com)
Related Stories
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114