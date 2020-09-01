LG U+ forges AR, VR alliance with global tech firms, telecom firms

LG U+ holds an inauguration ceremony online Tuesday at its headquarters in Seoul. (LG U+)



Korean mobile carrier LG U+ announced Tuesday that the company has forged an alliance to create augmented reality and virtual reality content.



Joining the Global XR Content Telco Alliance are telecommunications firms LG U+, KDDI in Japan, Bell in Canada and China Telecom. Award-winning entertainment studios Felix & Paul Studios and Atlas V are also joining the alliance as partner companies.



Alliance members and partner companies will bring together their resources and technologies to create quality augmented reality and virtual reality content, according to the Korean telecommunications firm.



LG U+ said the first VR series, which be released in November this year, will be on the International Space Station. The series, which will be shot in space, will be produced in collaboration with Time Studio, the NASA and the Canadian Space Agency.



The Korean telecommunications firm added that the alliance plans to produce AR/VR content featuring a wide range of entertainment, including concerts and sports documentaries.



The alliance will continue to accept members and partner companies in the future to take the lead in related markets, according to LG U+.



By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)



