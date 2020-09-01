 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

Korea’s electricity sales to dip similar to during 1998 financial crisis

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Sept 1, 2020 - 16:57       Updated : Sept 1, 2020 - 16:57
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)


Due to the prolonged coronavirus outbreak, South Korea’s electricity sales are projected to shrink 3.3 percent this year compared to a year prior, signaling the worst retreat in demand since 1998, according to a research body under Korea Electric Power Corp. on Tuesday.

Kepco Management Research Institute said Kepco’s electricity sales volume this year is expected to suffer a negative growth of 1.8 to 3.3 percent on-year, its second-worst figure next to minus 3.6 percent in 1998 when the country experienced an economic meltdown in the aftermath of the Asian financial crisis.

All electricity in Korea is purchased by Kepco at wholesale prices and then distributed to customers at retail.

“Remote work is expected to increase the electricity sales for households 4 to 4.6 percent this year, but due to the economic downturn, sales for general and industrial customers will likely see negative growths of 1.2 to 3.1 percent and 3 to 5.1 percent, respectively,” a Kemri official said.

Since Kepco began compiling data in 1961, Korea has seen contractions in the electricity sales volume only twice in history, in 1998 and 2019.

Kepco’s electricity sales volume was 520.5 terawatt-hours last year. Kemri estimates that this year’s figure will fall between 503.1 terawatt-hours and 511.2 terawatt-hours.

As a result, Kepco’s revenue from electricity sales, which stood at 56.6 trillion won ($47.3 billion) last year, is expected to drop to between 55.5 trillion won and 56.1 trillion won this year.

Despite the projected fall in electricity sales and revenue, low oil prices are expected to guarantee Kepco’s profitability.

In the January-June period, Kepco’s electricity sales dipped 2.9 percent to 252.3 terawatt-hours on-year and its revenue from the electricity sales decreased by 200 billion won. However, Kepco managed to stay in the black, as cheap oil prices drove down the fuel price and allowed the state utility to cut costs of 2.6 trillion won in the period.

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114