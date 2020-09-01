Daesung chairman receives honorary doctorate from KAIST

Daesung Group Chairman Younghoon David Kim (Daesung)
Daesung Group Chairman Younghoon David Kim received an honorary doctorate in science and technology from the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology, the firm said Tuesday.
Kim received the honorary doctorate at the 2020 online graduation ceremony held at KAIST in Daejeon on Friday in recognition of his contributions to the development of the nation‘s economy through corporate management over the past two decades.
Kim has been taking part in diverse international activities to represent the Korean energy industry, serving as the chairman of the World Energy Council and a member of the APEC Business Advisory Committee.
Starting with his appointment as vice chairman of the WEC Asia-Pacific region in 2005, Kim became the first Korean to be elected as chairman of the WEC from 2016 to 2019. During this period, he led the hosting of the World Energy Congress in Daegu in 2013.
“I am honored to be awarded an honorary doctorate degree from KAIST,” Kim said at the ceremony.
“In the past, countries that developed new technologies using energy, such as coal and electricity, have dominated the global economy by leading the industrial revolution twice.”
“I hope KAIST, the mecca of Korea’s innovative technologies, to lead the global energy transition and lead Korea as an economic powerhouse by combining cutting-edge technologies such as information technology, battery and bio with energy technology to maximize energy efficiency,” he added.
In order to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the ceremony was held online with only a few people attending the ceremony.
By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com
)