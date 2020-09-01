 Back To Top
National

Overseas Koreans can book appointment online for consular services

By Ahn Sung-mi
Published : Sept 1, 2020 - 15:25       Updated : Sept 1, 2020 - 15:25
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

South Koreans living overseas will be able to schedule an appointment online before visiting their local embassy or consulate for consular services, the Foreign Ministry said Tuesday. 

Due to concerns related to the outbreak of COVID-19 around the world, the ministry said it will start allowing Korean nationals to book an appointment at its website (http://consul.mofa.go.kr) before making an in-person visit at local missions for consular assistance. 

Applicants have to sign up on the website and list their intended date of visit and type of consular services they need. On the day of the visit, they need to bring a valid form of identification, a printed copy of their online appointment confirmation and the required documents for the service they need. 

The ministry said it expects the online booking system to secure the safety of Korean nationals, prevent the spread of infections by minimizing in-person contact at the offices, and provide speedy and convenient consular services.

By Ahn Sung-mi (sahn@heraldcorp.com)
