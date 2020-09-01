LG opens first 3D virtual exhibition for IFA 2020







An image of LG’s virtual exhibition for IFA 2020 (LG Electronics)





For those who can’t physically check out the latest home appliances and TVs at IFA 2020, the biggest annual trade show in Europe, LG Electronics said Tuesday it has opened its first 3D virtual exhibition ahead of the show’s grand opening this week.



The Korean tech company that previously would take one of the largest areas of the Messe Berlin building, Hall 18, for its exhibitions each year is now holding an online show that aims to provide a realistic experience of the same hall.



“The exhibition was designed as a fun, interactive experience where people could freely explore the exhibit as if in a game,” a company official said.



It was co-produced with Unity Technologies’ Korea office using the company’s video game engine to create interactive, real-time 3D content.



The digital exhibit, “Experience LG Like Never Before,” begins with the company’s signature installation of flexible organic light-emitting diode displays, called “OLED New Wave,” at the entrance of the virtual hall.



The company, which is the world’s biggest OLED TV provider, has tried to explain the technological advantages of OLED TVs with four keywords: sharp, speedy, smooth and slim.



From the menu, if viewers click on the home appliances they can take a tour of the LG ThinQ@Home section with seven zones that are designed to exhibit a comprehensive range of smart home appliances and integrated services.



Besides artificial intelligence-controlled smart services, LG highlights its hygienic solutions by displaying an array of TrueSteam-based laundry products.



By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)







