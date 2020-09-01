 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Top NK officials, including nuclear missile development chief, visits typhoon-hit areas

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 1, 2020 - 10:44       Updated : Sept 1, 2020 - 10:44
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

Top North Korean officials, including the country's nuclear and missile development chief, visited typhoon-hit regions, state media said Tuesday as the country is striving to minimize damage from last week's storm to its farming sector.

Ri Pyong-chol, vice chairman of the Central Committee of the Workers Party, visited regions in the country's southwestern province of Hwanghae and inspected damage from Typhoon Bavi that passed through the country on Thursday, according to the Korean Central News Agency.

Ri, who is believed to have overseen the North's missile and nuclear weapons development, was recently appointed as a member of the presidium of the party's politburo. He is presumed to be handling military affairs in the country's powerful five-member decision-making body.

It is rare for such a top official involved in military affairs to make a "field guidance" trip, as it has usually been carried out by the country's premier and other economic officials.

"He underlined the need for the officials of elementary Party organizations and Party members to further enhance their responsibility and roles to successfully lead and help the farmers fully display their mission as masters responsible for the granary of the country," the KCNA said.

"He also discussed the measures for manuring and cultivating well the crops in the typhoon-stricken fields and for harvesting every crop," it added.

In separate articles, the KCNA said that Pak Pong-ju, the North's No. 3 leader known to have economic expertise, and six other vice chairmen of the party's Central Committee, including former premier Kim Jae-ryong, visited typhoon-hit areas in South Hwanghae Province.

Pak, in particular, stressed the "need to pay deep attention to the living of farmers" affected by the typhoon and make more achievements in overall recovery efforts, the KCNA said.

Their trips to the affected areas came as North Korea has been struggling to recover from flooding caused by recent heavy downpours and last week's typhoon in its rice-producing regions amid worries that it could put additional strain on its food shortage problem.

Last week, leader Kim Jong-un visited a typhoon-hit area in Hwanghae Province and called for all-out efforts to minimize damage to farming fields and a reduction in harvests.

Observers said those recent trips by the leader and high-ranking officials appear aimed at highlighting the party's care for the livelihood of people affected by recent back-to-back natural disasters. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114