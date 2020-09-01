 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Finance

Seoul stocks open higher on US tech gains

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 1, 2020 - 09:34       Updated : Sept 1, 2020 - 09:34
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

South Korean shares opened higher Tuesday on overnight tech gains on Wall Street, despite a surge in new coronavirus cases here.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 16.1 points, or 0.69 percent, to 2,342.27 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Trading kicked off bullish after a 1.17 percent plunge in the previous session amid virus woes.

Investor sentiment was boosted after the tech-savvy Nasdaq Composite advanced 86.75 points, or 0.76 percent, to close at 11,466.47 on Monday (New York time). Top heavyweights, including Apple and Tesla, led the Nasdaq gains.

In Seoul, most large caps traded higher.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics added 0.93 percent, with No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix advancing 1.2 percent.

Internet portal giant Naver gained 0.31 percent, with its rival Kakao up 0.49 percent.

Leading chemical maker LG Chem edged up 0.27 percent, and EV battery maker Samsung SDI rose 0.77 percent.

Top pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics climbed 0.9 percent, while Celltrion slid 0.17 percent.

Hyundai Motor, the country's largest automaker, hiked 0.85 percent, and top steelmaker POSCO rose 0.81 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,186.2 won against the US dollar, up 1.6 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114