 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Typhoon Maysak on path to hit Busan early Thursday

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 31, 2020 - 19:45       Updated : Aug 31, 2020 - 19:45
The satellite image of Typhoon Maysak (Korea Meteorological Administration)
The satellite image of Typhoon Maysak (Korea Meteorological Administration)

Typhoon Maysak is approaching the Korean Peninsula, after passing waters south of Japan's Okinawa Island on Monday afternoon, the national weather office said.

The season's ninth typhoon, packing wind gusts of up to 43 meters per second and pressure of 950 hectopascals, was traveling northward over waters some 270 kilometers south of the Japanese island as of 3 p.m., according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).

Its central pressure was 950 hectopascals, with the radius of maximum wind at 380 km.

Wind gusts of 40 meters per second or stronger can knock down a person and overturn a moving car.

The approaching typhoon, carrying heavy downpours and strong winds, is forecast to be more powerful than Typhoon Bavi, which hit the country last week.

"Unlike Bavi, which had little impact on the inland area, much of the region will come under Maysak's influence when it passes near Busan," a KMA official said.

Maysak is expected to come closest to the southern resort island of Jeju on Wednesday night, and nearest to the peninsula hours later before it eventually moves to the East Sea on Thursday morning.

It will bring rains to Jeju early Tuesday and South Jeolla Province at night. Rain is forecast for the rest of the country on Wednesday afternoon, according to officials.

The weather agency said the typhoon's path is still subject to change, asking citizens to follow its updates. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114