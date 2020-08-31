[Video] Celebrating the 30th episode of ‘The Trend Herald’



Being a YouTuber, or YouTube content creator, is gaining more traction in the South Korean job market. People are drawn to the video-sharing platform because of the money-making potential and the unique features YouTube offers.



One of the biggest perks for YouTubers is the ability to shoot and showcase different content to an audience relatively freely. The creative control and flexibility make it easier to convey various ideas to a rising number of viewers across the world.



The Trend Herald started under The Korea Herald’s YouTube Channel to create videos that feature the most popular and latest trends in Korea. The visit to Euljiro in October 2019 signaled the start, when the area had emerged as one of the most popular districts in Seoul.



The series aims to bring fresh subjects, including Korean culture and popular sites, to viewers at home and abroad. It helped add around 2,000 subscribers to The Korea Herald’s channel and the videos have marked a combined 264,000 views as of Aug. 30.



Please check out the special edition, celebrating the 30th episode of The Trend Herald.









Video shot and edited by Ju Young-eun ( Video script and article by Park Jun-hee ( junheeep97@heraldcorp.com Video shot and edited by Ju Young-eun ( yyj4307@heraldcorp.com