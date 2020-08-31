 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Life&Style

[Video] Celebrating the 30th episode of ‘The Trend Herald’

By Park Jun-hee
Published : Sept 1, 2020 - 14:37       Updated : Sept 1, 2020 - 14:46

Being a YouTuber, or YouTube content creator, is gaining more traction in the South Korean job market. People are drawn to the video-sharing platform because of the money-making potential and the unique features YouTube offers.

One of the biggest perks for YouTubers is the ability to shoot and showcase different content to an audience relatively freely. The creative control and flexibility make it easier to convey various ideas to a rising number of viewers across the world.

The Trend Herald started under The Korea Herald’s YouTube Channel to create videos that feature the most popular and latest trends in Korea. The visit to Euljiro in October 2019 signaled the start, when the area had emerged as one of the most popular districts in Seoul.

The series aims to bring fresh subjects, including Korean culture and popular sites, to viewers at home and abroad. It helped add around 2,000 subscribers to The Korea Herald’s channel and the videos have marked a combined 264,000 views as of Aug. 30.

Please check out the special edition, celebrating the 30th episode of The Trend Herald.



Video script and article by Park Jun-hee (junheeep97@heraldcorp.com)
Video shot and edited by Ju Young-eun (yyj4307@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114