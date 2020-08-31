Moon continues reshuffle, creates youth policy secretary’s post

President Moon Jae-in on Monday replaced five secretaries and created a new secretarial post on issues concerning young people, continuing the reshuffle of the presidential secretariat.
The six will begin their duties on Tuesday, according to Cheong Wa Dae.
Moon named former Democratic Party lawmaker Bae Jae-jeung as his new political affairs secretary, and Chang Yong-seok, researcher at the Institute for National Security Strategy, as secretary for security strategy.
Noh Kyu-duk, who served as the security strategy secretary, has been moved to the post of secretary for peace planning.
Cheong Wa Dae’s deputy spokesperson Yoon Jae-kwan has been moved to the post of secretary for public information, and Park Jin-sub, former chief of Seoul Energy Corp., has been selected for the post of climate and environment secretary.
The newly created post of secretary for youth-related issues will be filled by Kim Kwang-jin. Kim, 39-year-old former Democratic Party lawmaker, currently serves as the political affairs secretary.
With the appointments, the president is effectively ending the latest round of replacements in the lineup of his major Cheong Wa Dae aides that began with the pick of Suh Hoon as director of national security.
Moon‘s approval rating fell sharply amid widespread public discontent over the government’s property market policy before bouncing back recently. A resurgence of COVID-19 cases across the nation has reemerged as the top concern of the people, who are apparently lending their support to the government in the anti-virus fight.
Moon‘s chief of staff for policy, Kim Sang-jo, who serves as a head of real estate policy, and Lee Ho-seung, senior secretary for economic affairs, have not been affected by the reshuffle.
By Choi He-suk & news reports
