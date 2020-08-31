[Feature] Film crowdfunding: When viewers are stakeholders

“Space Sweepers” (Merrychristmas)



Just as the local cinemas seemed to be recovering from the monthslong slump caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, local film distributor Merrychristmas Inc. announced that it was turning to crowdfunding platform Crowdy to fund its marketing budget of 300 million won ($254,000) for upcoming film “Space Sweepers.”



A relatively new company seeking crowdfunding for a large blockbuster was unprecedented, and more than 4,500 people signed up to be notified of the actual start of the crowdfunding campaign, an important marker in predicting a crowdfunding project’s success.







‘Space Sweepers’ recruits individual investors





Within five days of its crowdfunding campaign launch, “Space Sweepers” reached about two-thirds of the target amount. Then came a sudden resurgence of COVID-19 in the Greater Seoul area that soon spread to the rest of the country. Through the rest of August, the number of cinemagoers recorded new lows almost daily, and the public’s interest in the crowdfunding project quickly cooled. When the campaign closed Friday, it had reached 74 percent of its goal. A project is considered a success if at least 80 percent of the target amount is reached.







Screen grab of 'Space Sweepers' crowdfunding project on Crowdy (Crowdy website)



According to Chris Chung, chief operating officer of Merrychristmas, the company decided to push ahead with crowdfunding -- not because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but despite it.



“We had been preparing for the project since January and the original plan was to raise the fund between April and May, because the initial release date of the film was late July,” Jung told The Korea Herald in a phone call.



The film’s release, already pushed back from late July to Sept. 23, in time for the Chuseok holiday season, was postponed once again last week after stricter social distancing measures came into effect.



“We started the project in search of a new way of financing films. We have been financing film productions through diverse means to hedge against risks. This time, we wanted to attempt a different method,” Jung said. Merrychristmas was established in 2018.



“Space Sweepers,” starring heartthrobs Song Joong-ki and Kim Tae-ri and regarded as Korea’s first original space blockbuster, was perhaps the most appropriate film with which to attempt crowdfunding, according to Jung.



Speaking with The Korea Herald on Saturday, Jung said, “It’s a bad time for any film to open in the theaters right now due to the worsening COVID-19 situation. But we are aware that there are many people who want to invest in the film, and hopefully we could proceed with the crowdfunding again when the film’s release date is set again.”







Viewers as shareholders



Independent or individual filmmakers have been using crowdfunding to finance their projects for quite some time. Taking the form of reward funding, investors typically contribute a small amount of money in return for promised goods in forms of presents, tickets or credit as an investor.



Crowdfunding has also come to be used as a means to promote films, notable among them a documentary film on late president Roh Moo-hyun, “Our President” (2017), and an investigative documentary film on the 2014 Sewol ferry disaster, “Intention” (2018).



More recently, commercial films have been turning to crowdfunding as a channel to promote and engage with audiences ahead of a film’s release as well.







(From left) "Kim Ji-young, Born in 1982”/“Forbidden Dreams”/ "The Divine Fury” (Lotte Entertainment)