Hyundai Motor unveils Ioniq brand song with BTS

(Hyundai Motor Co.)



Hyundai Motor said Monday it will introduce brand song of its new electric vehicle Ioniq with boy band BTS.



The brand song “Ioniq: I’m on it” will be distributed on the automaker’s global website at 7 p.m. on Monday.



Hyundai Motor and BTS have been working together on various marketing activities for three years since the band was chosen as Palisade’s global PR ambassador in 2018.



The automaker said the latest project aims to convey a vision of the infinite possibilities and potential of brand Ioniq, which contains the lyrics by each BTS members.



The song can be downloaded for free on Hyundai Motor’s global website (www.hyundai.com/worldwide/en).



The music video will be released on Hyundai Motor’s global YouTube channel (@HyundaiWorldwide) at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.



By Shin Ji-hye(shinjh@heraldcorp.com)