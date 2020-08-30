Defense ministry extends restrictions on troop vacation amid fight

(Yonhap)





The defense ministry said Sunday that it will extend a ban on military draftees' vacations and off-base movement by one week, as the country is practicing stricter social distancing to curb the spread of the new coronavirus.



The two-week measure restricting conscripts from traveling outside their bases and meeting private visitors was set to expire Monday. With the extension, it will remain in effect until Sept. 6.



The military has also decided to temporarily suspend all religious facilities for troops, though they can continue their church services online.



On Sunday, the country's health authorities reported 299 new



COVID-19 cases, a drop below the 300 mark for the first time in five days. But the health authorities remain on high alert as the triple-digit daily increase continued.



The military added five more virus cases among its personnel, bringing its total infections to 105. (Yonhap)