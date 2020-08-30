SK invites battery biz partner Hyundai to Korea’s largest social value festival

Hyundai Motor Group Executive Vice Chairman Chung Euisun (right) shakes hands with SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won at SK Innovation’s electric vehicle battery plant in Seosan, South Chungcheong Province, in July. (SK Group)





Hyundai Motor Group Executive Vice Chairman Chung Euisun will give a congratulatory speech at this year’s “Social Value Connect,” the largest privately-held social value festival in Korea hosted by SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won.



According to SK Group Sunday, SOVAC 2020 -- which will be held online from Sept. 1 to 24 -- will feature business leaders including Chung, Posco Chairman Choi Jung-woo and Shinhan Financial Group Chairman Cho Yong-byoung giving congratulatory speeches on the first day of the event.



In July, Chung met Chey at SK Innovation’s electric vehicle battery plant in Seosan, South Chungcheong Province, to discuss future partnerships and next-generation EV technologies including lithium-metal batteries.



Chey suggested the idea of SOVAC in 2018 to “create an arena of cooperation and idea exchange so that anyone can participate in solving social problems and create social values.”



The first SOVAC was held at Grand Walkerhill Seoul in May last year, attracting some 5,000 participants.



By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)