[News Focus] Daunting challenges await new ruling party chief Lee Nak-yon

Former Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon’s victory as the new leader of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea paves the way for his bid in the next presidential race in 2022, but daunting challenges await him, as the country battles a resurgence of coronavirus infections and soaring housing prices.
Lee took the helm of the party in a landslide vote on Saturday, claiming 60.77 percent of the votes, beating former Interior Minister Kim Boo-kyum and two-term lawmaker Rep. Park Ju-min, who won 21.37 percent and 17.85 percent, respectively.
His triumph was widely expected. The 67-year-old veteran politician, who served as the first prime minister of the Moon Jae-in administration, has established himself as a leading presidential candidate within the party, which controls a solid majority of 176 of the total 300 parliamentary seats.
During his acceptance speech, Lee said he takes the top party job with sense of “heavy responsibility,” mindful of the challenges in front of him, as the government is putting all-out efforts to prevent a looming second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and soothe growing public anger at the governing liberals and Moon administration over a series of policy failures intended to stabilize real estate market prices.
“The first goal is to eliminate nonsensical price increases (in real estate),” Lee said during an interview with local media outlets after being elected Saturday. “The housing sales market is on its way toward stabilization. As to the housing rental market, there will be some drawbacks due to major policy changes, but it will stabilize soon.”
He also stressed the need to form a public-private task force to discuss and evaluate mid- and long-term real estate policies.
In responding to criticisms against the ruling party on railroading through controversial housing bills despite backlash -- focusing on imposing heavier taxes on home acquisition and possession, as well as protecting the rights of tenants -- Lee said it was “inevitable.”
“If we had passed the real estate bills during the (previous) 20th National Assembly, the instability in the housing market would have not turned out this big,” he said. “If we had delayed passing these bills for the sake of discussing more, the real estate market would have faced more and longer instability. So it was inevitable.”
Lee also vowed to put all-out efforts into fighting the coronavirus pandemic and in overcoming the economic fallout from the virus, in close cooperation with the government and public participation.
“If we don’t win this battle, we won’t be able to recover peace in the everyday life,” he said during his acceptance speech delivered virtually from his home. “I will help (the country) deal with this crisis more efficiently and systematically.”
Lee had been placed under self-quarantine through the end of the month, as he came into indirect contact with a COVID-19 patient early last week, although he afterward tested negative.
The new chairman also vowed closer collaboration with opposition parties to tackle challenges.
All eyes will be on Lee during his two-year term, which could be cut short if he decides to begin a campaign for president, on his resolve and ability to handle a national crisis that could determine his chance to succeed President Moon in 2022.
For over a year, Lee was heading opinion polls among president hopefuls, though he lost that lead to Gyeonggi Province Gov. Lee Jae-myung in the latest survey in August. Gov. Lee, who is a relative outsider within the ruling party, has recently risen as a potential presidential contender for the Democratic Party, buoyed by his aggressive action in fighting COVID-19 as well as the social and economic fallout stemming from the pandemic.
By Ahn Sung-mi (sahn@heraldcorp.com
)