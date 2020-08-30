KT to hire new employees via virtual recruitment

(Yonhap)
Telecom operator KT said Sunday that it would hire around 400 new employees through virtual recruiting this fall.
“The company decided to hire new employees to offer jobs to young people, although there are difficulties in operating a workforce amid the coronavirus pandemic,” the company said.
KT said it would hire 400 new workers, including interns who will later get opportunities to become full-timers. The divisions that are open to applicants include marketing & sales, network, information technology and research and development.
KT said that the all stages of the recruitment process would be conducted with measures to prevent potential infections. The telecommunications firm added it would hold tests and interviews online instead of having applicants visit the company’s headquarters in central Seoul‘s Gwanghwamun area.
The company will start accepting applications on Sept. 7.
The job market in South Korea has downsized due to the economic fallout from COVID-19.
According to a local report, the local job market will continue to shrink in the second half this year. The report, which surveyed 530 listed firms, revealed that only 57.2 percent of the companies have recruitment plans this year, down from 66.8 percent last year.
By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com
)