Typhoon Maysak expected to land near Busan, pass through nearby cities next week

Typhoon Maysak was churning toward the Korean Peninsula on Sunday from waters east of the Philippines on course to land near the port city of Busan and pass through nearby cities next week, the weather authorities said.



According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, the season's ninth typhoon was traveling eastward from waters some 910 kilometers east-northeast of Manila at a modest speed of 3 kph as of 9:00 a.m. Sunday.



Its central pressure was 975 hectopascals, with its radius of maximum wind at 330 km and the maximum wind speed of 32 meters per second.



It was initially predicted to travel along the Korea Strait between South Korea and Japan in the East Sea, but the weather agency revised the forecast and said it may make landfall near Busan in the early hours of Thursday.



The agency said Maysak is expected to pass through waters 790 kilometers south of Japan's Okinawa Island on Sunday night to reach waters some 320 km south of Jeju Island's Seogwipo early Wednesday.



The next day, the typhoon may reach the inland areas about 20 km northwest of Busan in the early hours, according to the authorities.



The typhoon will then travel upward to pass by areas near southern cities like Ulsan, Gyeongju and Pohang before moving back to waters about 90 km east-southeast of Gangneung at 9 a.m. the same day.



On Friday morning, the typhoon is forecast to die out in inland areas about 510 km north-northeast of Russia's Vladivostok.



Although the typhoon's current maximum wind speed remains modest, it could develop into a powerful typhoon with wind velocity of up to 37 meters per second at around 3 p.m. Monday. If it picks up further force than expected, the wind speed can go up to 49 meters per second, the weather authorities predicted.



By the time the typhoon reaches the Korean Peninsula early Thursday, it may become weaker in force, but still, sufficient precautionary measures are needed due to the heavy wind of up to 40 meters per second, the agency said.



As the typhoon is on course to put the entire South Korea under its influence, Jeolla Province and Jeju Island are expected to experience rain starting Tuesday before the rain expands further to the entire country over the next two days.