 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Another S. Korean former sex slave dies, reducing total surviving victims to 16

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 30, 2020 - 11:41       Updated : Aug 30, 2020 - 11:41

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

Another South Korean woman forced into sexual slavery by Japan during World War II died Saturday, a civic group said, reducing to 16 the total number of the country's registered surviving victims.

Lee Mak-dal died in Busan at the age of 97, the Korean Council for Justice and Remembrance, a nongovernmental organization working for the comfort women, said Sunday.

Born in 1923 in Hadong, South Gyeongsang Province, Lee was forced to serve at a Japanese military brothel in Taiwan when she was only 17, according to the group. Korea was under Japanese colonial rule from 1910 to 1945.

Lee settled in Busan after the Korean liberation from Japan and formally reported herself to the government as a wartime sex slavery victim in 2005.

She has actively taken part in street rallies and other activities to shed light on Tokyo's wartime atrocities and demand its sincere apology.

Her funeral will be held privately in accordance with the wishes of her and her bereaved family, the council said. Her death brought the number of surviving victims, euphemistically called "comfort women," to 16.

Historians estimate that up to 200,000 women, mostly from Korea, were forced to work in front-line brothels for Japanese troops during the war. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114