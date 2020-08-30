ERA for Blue Jays' Ryu Hyun-jin lowered following scoring change

(Yonhap)



Toronto Blue Jays' Ryu Hyun-jin has a sub-3.00 ERA after all.



Following an official Major League Baseball (MLB) scoring change Saturday (US local time), Ryu's ERA for the season was lowered from 3.16 to 2.92.



The South Korean left-hander was initially charged with two earned runs in six innings against the Baltimore Orioles at Sahlen Field in Buffalo, New York, on Friday. Both runs were scored in the top of the sixth inning when third baseman Travis Shaw, after fielding a grounder by Ryan Mountcastle, bounced a throw past first base with the bases loaded.



The miscue allowed two runners to cross the plate. It was at first recorded as an error by Shaw, and Ryu wasn't charged with any earned runs but was quickly changed to an infield single by Mountcastle with no error in the play.



With the somewhat baffling decision, Ryu had two earned runs to his name, as his ERA went from 2.68 to 3.16.



Asked about the scoring after the game, Ryu said he figured the club would take care of it.



And it was apparently taken care of, as Ryu ended up getting saddled with only one earned run on the play. Mountcastle's batted ball remained an infield single, but Shaw has been charged with a throwing error.



Official scoring in MLB can change upon appeal. Ryu had a similar experience while with the Los Angeles Dodgers in July last year, when two runs he'd allowed to the Boston Red Sox were changed from earned runs to unearned runs.



Ryu's ERA for August went down from 1.61 to 1.29, third best in the MLB among all qualified starters.