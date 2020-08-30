 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Sports

ERA for Blue Jays' Ryu Hyun-jin lowered following scoring change

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 30, 2020 - 10:44       Updated : Aug 30, 2020 - 10:49
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

Toronto Blue Jays' Ryu Hyun-jin has a sub-3.00 ERA after all.

Following an official Major League Baseball (MLB) scoring change Saturday (US local time), Ryu's ERA for the season was lowered from 3.16 to 2.92.

The South Korean left-hander was initially charged with two earned runs in six innings against the Baltimore Orioles at Sahlen Field in Buffalo, New York, on Friday. Both runs were scored in the top of the sixth inning when third baseman Travis Shaw, after fielding a grounder by Ryan Mountcastle, bounced a throw past first base with the bases loaded.

The miscue allowed two runners to cross the plate. It was at first recorded as an error by Shaw, and Ryu wasn't charged with any earned runs but was quickly changed to an infield single by Mountcastle with no error in the play.

With the somewhat baffling decision, Ryu had two earned runs to his name, as his ERA went from 2.68 to 3.16.

Asked about the scoring after the game, Ryu said he figured the club would take care of it.

And it was apparently taken care of, as Ryu ended up getting saddled with only one earned run on the play. Mountcastle's batted ball remained an infield single, but Shaw has been charged with a throwing error.

Official scoring in MLB can change upon appeal. Ryu had a similar experience while with the Los Angeles Dodgers in July last year, when two runs he'd allowed to the Boston Red Sox were changed from earned runs to unearned runs.

Ryu's ERA for August went down from 1.61 to 1.29, third best in the MLB among all qualified starters. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114