Hyundai Oilbank files patent application for oil leak detection system

Hyundai Oilbank workers monitor oil leakage using Hyundai Holmes. (Hyundai Oilbank)



Hyundai Oilbank recently filed a patent application for its new oil leak detection system known as Hyundai Oil Leakage Monitoring Expert System, the company said Sunday.



The newly developed system, also known as Holmes, can monitor possible oil leaks through detection sensors designed to keep an eye on fuel dispensers, allowing gas station owners to be updated in real time on mobile devices.



Oil leakage at gas stations in downtown areas can lead to soil contamination underneath buildings, and cleaning it up could cost into the billions of won.



The sensors are made of tempered glass to make sure oil leaks are visible even in the event of malfunctions.



The gasoline company said the system will be installed at all of its company-owned branches by the end of this year.



In May, Hyundai Oilbank also released “Hyundai XTeer Ultra,” an eco-friendly automotive lubricant for gasoline engines that met the latest standards set by API and ILSAC.



By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com)

