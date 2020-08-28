 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Cheong Wa Dae expresses regret at Abe's resignation

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 28, 2020 - 20:33       Updated : Aug 28, 2020 - 20:33

Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok speaks at a press briefing, in this file photo. (Yonhap)
Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok speaks at a press briefing, in this file photo. (Yonhap)


South Korea's presidential office on Friday expressed its regret at the news of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's decision to resign and wished him a speedy health recovery.

"We regret the sudden resignation announcement by Prime Minister Abe, who has long played many roles for the development of South Korea-Japan relations," Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok said in a statement.

It noted that Abe has left "various meaningful accomplishments" as Japan's longest-serving prime minister.

The South Korean government will continue cooperation with the new Japanese prime minister to promote friendly bilateral ties, he added.

The statement came shortly after Abe made public a plan to step down for health reasons. He has been suffering from a recurrence of ulcerative colitis, which led him to quit the job in 2007, just one year into his first term.

Under Abe's second tenure, relations between Seoul and Tokyo have been at a low ebb over the issues of Japan's sexual enslavement of Korean women and forced labor during World War II. Korea was under its colonization from 1910-45.(Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114