Print Bakery turns into upscale multicultural space

A poster of Print Bakery outlet in Samcheong-dong, central Seoul. (Print Bakery)
Print Bakery by Seoul Auction in Samcheong-dong, central Seoul, has turned into an upscale multicultural complex.
The art store reopened on Aug. 14, after going through an extensive renovation, under a new brand name, Print Bakery X Collector, according to the company.
Print Bakery, which is run by Seoul Auction, the largest art auction firm in Korea, has eight branches across the country. The flagship store in Samcheong-dong, central Seoul will offer premium print editions of artworks by masters of Korean modern and contemporary art such as Kim Whan-ki, Park Seo-bo and Kim Chang-yeol.
The Print Bakery X Collector also functions as a multicultural space with a permanent exhibition hall and wine bar decorated with craft artworks by Huh Myoung-wook, an artist widely known for his practice of lacquer art.
The exhibition hall will display artworks by Korean contemporary artists with a different theme every month, according to the company. The first exhibition of Huh Myoung-wook which was scheduled to open on the first week of September was postponed due to the resurge of COVID-19 cases here.
Print Bakery by Seoul Auction was founded to popularize artworks by renowned artists and offer masterpieces to the wider public at a reasonable price, under the hope that people would visit the store and purchase art like they would buy bread at a bakery. The limited artworks come with an autograph of the artist and an edition number of the print art.
By Park Yuna (yunapark@heraldcorp.com
