Atelier Hermes explores blurred line of reality, fiction at new exhibition ‘Elsewhere’

Atelier Hermes -- a nonprofit gallery in Seoul run by the Fondation d’Entreprise Hermes -- hosts its second exhibition of this year, bringing together aspiring Korean contemporary artists around the theme of “Elsewhere.”
“Elsewhere” -- which opened Friday and will run through Oct. 25 -- showcases five new works of art from five Korean contemporary artists, exploring the domains of psyche and subconsciousness, questioning our usual visual perception.
The artists -- Kim Dong-hee, Kim Hee-cheon, Noh Sang-ho, Son Kwang-ju and Cho Jai-young -- present a wide range of contemporary art, from installations and drawings to video.
In a 21-minute film titled “Writing ‘The Five Caretakers,’” video artist Kim Hee-cheon explores the blurred line between reality and pseudoreality. The closed space appearing in his new artwork nudges an implication of the devastated world after the COVID-19 pandemic.
Painter Noh Sang-ho examines human desires revealed on social media in his painting, “The Great Chapbook3.” Noh became known here after his painting was featured on the album cover of Korean indie rock band Hyukoh.
Installation artist Cho Jai-young put up the new work “The Cross Sections of the Void,” which is made of cupboards to present the imaginary space reminiscent of the fantastic adventure of “Alice in Wonderland” to criticize the political factors embedded in an urban space that unconsciously controls how people think.
Fondation d’Entreprise Hermes, run by the French luxury house, has four exhibition spaces dedicated to contemporary art across the world -- in Seoul, Japan, Belgium and France.
Exhibitions at the Atelier Hermes in Seoul aim to promote young talented artists and provide financial support to the artists for creating new works, according to the Atelier Hermes. The Atelier Hermes is located in Gangnam, southern Seoul, and closes on Wednesdays.
By Park Yuna (yunapark@heraldcorp.com
)