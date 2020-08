Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abeis (AFP-Yonhap)



Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is set to resign, national broadcaster NHK said on Friday, adding that he wanted to avoid causing problems to government due to a worsening of his chronic health condition.



Speculation about Abe's health and tenure had risen after hemade two visits to a hospital recently. He has battled thechronic disease ulcerative colitis for years. (Reuters)