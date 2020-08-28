 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

Samsung sends invitation for unpacking Galaxy Z Fold 2

By Song Su-hyun
Published : Aug 28, 2020 - 12:23       Updated : Aug 28, 2020 - 12:23
(Samsung Electronics)
(Samsung Electronics)


Samsung Electronics said Friday it has sent invitations to global media outlets and industry officials to the unpacking event for its third foldable smartphone Galaxy Z Fold2 on Sept. 1.

Entitled as “Galaxy Z Fold2: Unpacked Part 2,” the event will explore in-depth the groundbreaking features of the second Fold edition.

It will be livestreamed from Seoul though Samsung’s homepage (www.samsung.com), starting at 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

The upgraded device from the first Galaxy Fold of last year was teased at the Unpacked event for the Galaxy Note 20 on Aug. 5.

The tablet PC-like foldable smartphone sports a 6.2-inch cover display and a 7.6-inch main display that can be described as almost bezel-less.

By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)


MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114