Samsung sends invitation for unpacking Galaxy Z Fold 2

(Samsung Electronics)





Samsung Electronics said Friday it has sent invitations to global media outlets and industry officials to the unpacking event for its third foldable smartphone Galaxy Z Fold2 on Sept. 1.



Entitled as “Galaxy Z Fold2: Unpacked Part 2,” the event will explore in-depth the groundbreaking features of the second Fold edition.



It will be livestreamed from Seoul though Samsung’s homepage (www.samsung.com), starting at 11 p.m. on Tuesday.



The upgraded device from the first Galaxy Fold of last year was teased at the Unpacked event for the Galaxy Note 20 on Aug. 5.



The tablet PC-like foldable smartphone sports a 6.2-inch cover display and a 7.6-inch main display that can be described as almost bezel-less.



By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)





