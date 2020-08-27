 Back To Top
LIG Nex1 allows remote work, first in defense industry

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Aug 27, 2020 - 17:05       Updated : Aug 27, 2020 - 17:05
A thermal imaging camera and hand sanitizers are placed in the lobby of LIG Nex1’s office building in Pangyo. (LIG Nex1)
LIG Nex1 said Thursday that it has adopted a remote working system. It is the first company in South Korea’s defense industry to do so.

The military electronics and missile manufacturer said it has decided to allow all staff members, except key personnel, to work from home on weekdays in response to the resurgence of the coronavirus.

“LIG Nex1 took a preemptive measure after the government raised social distancing rules to Level 2 from Level 1 in Seoul and Gyeonggi Province recently, setting a precedent in the domestic defense industry,” a company official said.

For defense companies, remote work is a tough call as employees can’t access company networks.

LIG Nex1 employees are working remotely at the company’s locations in Seoul, Pangyo, Yongin and Daejeon.

No coronavirus cases had been reported at LIG Nex1 as of Thursday.

LIG Nex1 will decide whether to extend the use of its remote working system depending on the COVID-19 situation.

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
