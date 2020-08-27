SK Broadband moves to innovate pay TV service

Models introduce SK Broadband’s pay TV service Lovely B tv. (SK Broadband)
As competition in over-the-top and pay TV services market intensifies, SK Broadband is seeking to overhaul its solutions.
The company said Sunday it has changed the brand name to Lovely B tv, while adding new features and contents to its platform to increase user experience, including artificial intelligence recommendation engine and Supernova, which is designed to improve the quality of image and sound source based on AI-deep learning algorithms.
The company has also transformed the user experience and interface design of the platform.
SK Broadband added it would continue to increase foreign content provided to those who subscribe to the pay TV service on a monthly basis.
Meanwhile, SK Broadband said it would prepare to commercialize cloud PC service on the backdrop of increasing demand for remote work after the COVID-19 pandemic.
It plans to open a large-sized internet data center in Seoul by July next year.
By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com
)