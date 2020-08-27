Investigation launched into possible virus spread via apartment vents

Experts have begun an investigation into an apartment complex in Guro-gu, western Seoul, to identify the COVID-19 transmission route after 28 cases were reported there, the Seoul Metropolitan Government said Thursday.
According to Park Yoo-mi, the city’s director of public health, environmental specimen tests on 11 sites of the apartment including vents at kitchens and bathrooms, sewers and elevators are underway to discover paths of transmission of the coronavirus.
“The first field investigation is underway from 10 a.m. today to confirm the path of infection with epidemiological experts, construction experts, equipment experts, and the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Guro-gu district office,” she said during an online press briefing.
Speculation has been running rampant that the virus could have been spread through ventilation systems after a total of 8 people residing in the same building have been confirmed to have contracted the virus since the first case was detected on Aug. 23. They are from 5 households living on the upper and lower floors of the first patient‘s unit.
Park said there have been no reports on virus infections through vents in the country but the city will keep all possibilities open to find out what happened.
“A lot of evidence is needed to conclude that it was spread through a vent. It‘s just one of several possible routes. Presuming a vent as the cause may be misleading,” a KCDC official said.
The apartment complex holds 268 households and 500 residents.
Of some 436 residents who underwent testing at a makeshift testing center set up in front of the apartment by the city government, 8 people, including the first case, tested positive.
Twenty more cases were detected at a livestock product processing company in Geumcheon-gu, where one of the apartment residents, who has tested positive, works.
The city government classifies the cases involving the livestock product company as Guro-gu apartment-related cases but the chronological order of virus occurrence between the two sites has not been confirmed.
