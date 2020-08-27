 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Finance

Shinhan BNP Paribas closes W690b private debt fund

By Son Ji-hyoung
Published : Aug 27, 2020 - 14:57       Updated : Aug 27, 2020 - 14:57
A logo of Shinhan BNP Paribas Asset Management
A logo of Shinhan BNP Paribas Asset Management
Shinhan BNP Paribas Asset Management said Thursday it has raised a total of 690 billion won ($582 million) commitment to close its latest private debt fund, designed to offer nonbank loans to support mergers and acquisitions activities.

Backers of the fund include its affiliates Shinhan Bank and Shinhan Life Insurance, under the umbrella of the nation’s largest Shinhan Financial Group.

The Seoul-based asset management house’s new blind pool fund will extend loans to an acquirer by collateralizing a target company’s equities. To do so, the fund will invest in senior debt securities in its risk-averse strategy.

The fund marks the fourth of its kind, alongside three such funds with a combined commitment at 1.54 trillion won. Shinhan BNP Paribas’ first fund outperformed its initial goal since its creation in 2014 and was liquidated earlier this year, according to the company.

Shinhan BNP Paribas is a 65:35 joint venture between Shinhan Financial Group and Paris-based BNP Paribas Asset Management. The manager was overseeing over 58 trillion won assets, the fifth-largest in the nation.

By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114