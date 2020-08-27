Japanese auteur Hirokazu Koreeda’s first Korean film to star top Korean actors

Song Kang-ho (CJ Entertainment)/ Bae Doo-na (Giorgio Armani Beauty)/ Gang Dong-won (YG Entertainment)





Japanese filmmaker Hirokazu Koreeda will take on his first Korean movie with top-tier actors Song Kang-ho, Bae Doo-na and Gang Dong-won, according to the film’s distributor CJ ENM.



Tentatively titled “Broker,” the film is a drama about people involved with “baby boxes” -- temperature-controlled containers in which unwanted newborns are dropped off.



The Japanese writer and director, well reputed for his portraits of families that reveal their complexities and realities, balancing them gracefully with compassionate and warm narratives, is one of the Cannes Film Festival’s favorite Japanese filmmakers. His films have been in competition five times at Cannes, winning the jury prize with “Like Father, Like Son” in 2013 and Palme d’Or with “Shoplifters” in 2018.



Koreeda previously worked with Bae in 2009’s “Air Doll,” in which the Korean actress played the lead character, air doll Nozomi. “Broker” would be his first work with Song and Gang, who previously starred together in Korean thriller flick “Secret Union” in 2010.







Hirokazu Koreeda (CJ Entertainment)