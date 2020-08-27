 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

Chong Kun Dang releases smaller Itun Q Plus

By Lim Jeong-yeo
Published : Aug 27, 2020 - 14:35       Updated : Aug 27, 2020 - 16:36
Chong Kun Dang
Chong Kun Dang

Not all that is big is good -- and this is especially true of tablets that have to be swallowed to deliver medicine.

Chong Kun Dang’s newly launched Itun Q Plus is everything the original Itun Q was -- but it’s been enhanced through downsizing.

Itun Q is an over-the-counter herbal medicine for periodontal discomfort that helps keep teeth sturdy and fights gum inflammation.

Its active ingredient is titrated extract of the unsaponifiable fraction of corn.

According to Chong Kun Dang, this extract helps regenerate the periodontal ligament, making loose teeth stand firmer. It also reconstructs the alveolar bone, the part of the human jaw that comes into direct contact with the root of a tooth, and improves the fundamentals of a person’s dental health. Silver magnolia extract, another major ingredient of Itun Q, assuages swellings of the gum.

Itun Q Plus is a miniature version of the original, produced using Chong Kun Dang’s patented Innovative Low Excipient Tablet technology.

Chong Kun Dang said it hopes the smaller pills will produce better treatment results for people with periodontal disease, who are usually in their senior years and often need different medications in multiple tablets.

By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114