Chong Kun Dang releases smaller Itun Q Plus

Not all that is big is good -- and this is especially true of tablets that have to be swallowed to deliver medicine.
Chong Kun Dang’s newly launched Itun Q Plus is everything the original Itun Q was -- but it’s been enhanced through downsizing.
Itun Q is an over-the-counter herbal medicine for periodontal discomfort that helps keep teeth sturdy and fights gum inflammation.
Its active ingredient is titrated extract of the unsaponifiable fraction of corn.
According to Chong Kun Dang, this extract helps regenerate the periodontal ligament, making loose teeth stand firmer. It also reconstructs the alveolar bone, the part of the human jaw that comes into direct contact with the root of a tooth, and improves the fundamentals of a person’s dental health. Silver magnolia extract, another major ingredient of Itun Q, assuages swellings of the gum.
Itun Q Plus is a miniature version of the original, produced using Chong Kun Dang’s patented Innovative Low Excipient Tablet technology.
Chong Kun Dang said it hopes the smaller pills will produce better treatment results for people with periodontal disease, who are usually in their senior years and often need different medications in multiple tablets.
By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com
)