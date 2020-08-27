 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Typhoon Bavi causes damage but no deaths in S. Korea's

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 27, 2020 - 11:00       Updated : Aug 27, 2020 - 11:00
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
Damage was reported in South Korea's southern region on Thursday after the season's eighth Typhoon Bavi swept through the area, causing power disruptions and destroying facilities. But there was no human loss reported.

The tropical storm arrived on the Korean peninsula on Wednesday and passed through the Yellow Sea before moving northward to North Korea earlier in the day. It was moving at a speed of 46 kph over land some 50 kilometers northwest of Pyongyang at 9 a.m., according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).

The weather agency said its maximum wind speed was 32 meters per second and that its power had weakened compared with Wednesday.

Most of the damage was reported in the southern coastal area.

More than 100 facilities were destroyed, and 29 people in Gokseong, South Jeolla Province, evacuated to nearby facilities on concerns over landslides, according to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters.

Power disruptions were reported at more than 1,600 houses in the southern region, including Jeju and South Chungcheong Province.

One fish farm in the coastal town of Taean, South Chungcheong Province, reported mass deaths of flatfish due to the disruption.

Flights, ferries and trains were suspended across the country.

On Wednesday, 438 flights at 11 airports were canceled, while the runway at Incheon International Airport was suspended from 2 a.m. to 7 a.m. on Thursday.

Some 160 ferries operating on 99 routes were suspended, while trains connecting the country's southern regions were also put on hold in precautionary measure.

More than 1,400 rescue and fire workers were mobilized to fix damage and take safety measures.  

Typhoon advisories that had been issued across the country have all been lifted.

But the KMA forecast showers in Seoul and the provinces of Gyeonggi and Gangwon during the day and heavy rains, accompanied by thunder and lightning, in parts of South and North Gyeongsang provinces.

Some 60 flights, including 31 departing from Seoul's Gimpo International Airport and 13 from Jeju International Airport, have been canceled due to a strong wind advisory, according to Korea Airports Corp.

Four international cargo flights, scheduled to depart from Incheon International Airport, have also been called off.  (Yonhap)



MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114