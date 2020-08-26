 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

Hyundai Mobis expands EV parts plant in S. Korea

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 26, 2020 - 20:41       Updated : Aug 26, 2020 - 20:41
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

Hyundai Mobis Co., South Korea's biggest auto parts maker, said Wednesday it will invest 36 billion won (US$30 million) in expanding its output capacity of electric vehicle components.

Hyundai Mobis has already invested more than 300 billion won in EV parts plants in the central city of Chungju -- where it mainly produces core parts for Hyundai Motor Co.'s hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicles -- and the southeastern industrial city of Ulsan, home to the main plants of its captive buyer Hyundai Motor.

Hyundai Mobis plans to begin producing 150,000 units a year of EV modules in the third EV parts plant in Pyeongtaek, some 70 kilometers south of Seoul, in the second half of 2021, the company said in a statement.

The company said it aims to double the output capacity in the Pyeongtaek plant by 2026.

On top of the plant expansion, Hyundai Mobis will increase investments in developing chassis modules and smart cabin systems not only for autonomous vehicles but for all-electric models, it said.

Hyundai Mobis is a key affiliate of Hyundai Motor Group, along with Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors Corp. It earns 90 percent of its overall sales from the two carmakers.

From January to June, its net profit fell 48 percent to 583.5 billion won from 1.13 trillion won in the year-ago period as the COVID-19 pandemic affected vehicle production and sales. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114