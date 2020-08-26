[Weekender] Coronavirus and weddings: Tying the knot in virus times

Workers disinfect a wedding venue in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, on Aug. 19. (Yonhap)



Without a doubt, 2020 has not been a great year to hold events. Some events, however, cannot easily be canceled or postponed.



Like most other countries, weddings are big business in Korea, and celebrations are typically planned out at least a year in advance.



People often travel across the country to attend, and guests are tightly packed in during a ceremony, which is followed by a reception that often involves buffet stations.



With the government imposing stringent health measures to curb the spread of COVID-19, wedding ceremonies in Korea are under close scrutiny.



Limits on crowd size and specific guidelines are causing widespread confusion for those preparing for their big day.





A wedding venue in Seoul is empty on Aug. 22, the first weekend after the government strengthened social distancing guidelines in the Greater Seoul area. (Yonhap)