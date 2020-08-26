 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Finance

KB Kookmin expands presence in Indonesia with acquisition of local lender

By Son Ji-hyoung
Published : Aug 26, 2020 - 18:03       Updated : Aug 26, 2020 - 18:03
An exterior view of Bank Bukopin (KB Kookmin Bank)
An exterior view of Bank Bukopin (KB Kookmin Bank)
South Korea’s largest commercial lender KB Kookmin Bank said Wednesday it is now in the final stage of acquiring Indonesia-based Bank Bukopin.

The Seoul-headquartered bank said its shareholders have approved its purchase of 33.1 percent of new shares in Bank Bukopin. The latest deal came after the Korean bank bought a 22 percent stake in the Indonesian firm in 2018 and an additional 11.9 percent in July.

KB Kookmin said it has paid a combined 400 billion won ($337.1 million) over the past two years.

As for KB Koomin Bank’s participation in Bank Bukopin’s capital increase starting in July in return for its 45 percent stake the bank has already paid 534.2 billion Indonesian rupiah ($36.5 million) for the newly-issued 11.9 percent stake while it is waiting for the transaction of the remaining 33.1 percent stake in Bank Bukopin to reach a close.

KB Kookmin’s takeover deal can lay a groundwork for its parent KB Financial Group’s wider presence in Indonesia and can foster synergies between the group‘s affiliates dedicated to damage insurance, credits and nonbank loans.

Bank Bukopin was founded in 1970 and has since operated 412 retail branches across Indonesia, mainly targeting consumers and small enterprises. KB Kookmin vowed to bring its risk management and digital banking capabilities as a majority shareholder.

By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114