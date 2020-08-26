Culture Ministry plans to beef up digital content representing Korea

Kingdom Friends (Korea National Tourism Organization)
The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism said that it will focus on strengthening digital content aimed at promoting the country more effectively and keeping up with current and future trends.
Amid swelling concerns about offline meetings and in-person activities due to the pandemic, the Culture Ministry plans to bring extensive changes to the existing materials to overcome their limitations and introduce lively promotion projects by leveraging contactless strategies.
The Korea National Tourism Organization has come up with “Kingdom Friends,” a group of characters modeled after the symbolic animals of tradition in Korea, like the tiger, magpie and bear. As the illustrations of these characters represent the country, the KNTO plans to have the characters featured in online emoticons, travel souvenirs and other merchandise.
The state body has posted a series of productions on its YouTube channel. A special video hoping for the end of the COVID-19, in particular, attracted 24 million views since its release in July. Video clips introducing local areas and attractive cities like Gangneung in Gangwon Province, Mokpo in South Jeolla Province and Andong in North Gyeongsang Province are planned to be filmed later on, added the KNTO.
By Lee Sae-byul (nstelle@heraldcorp.com
)