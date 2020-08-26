[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week





Fukuoka

(Korea)

Opened Aug. 27

Drama

Directed by Chang Lu



So-dam (Park So-dam) takes Je-moon (Yoon Je-moon) to Fukuoka to reconnect him with his long estranged friend Hae-hyo (Kwon Hae-hyo). The two men parted ways 28 years earlier after falling in love with the same woman. In Fukuoka, So-dam is able to communicate without speaking the same language, and understand people’s minds without talking to them. With this mysterious woman, the two men set off on a journey through their memories.





Tenet

(US, UK)

Opened Aug. 26

Action, Sci-fi

Directed by Christopher Nolan





In a twilight world of international espionage, an unnamed CIA operative, known only as the protagonist (John David Washington), is recruited by a mysterious organization called Tenet to participate in a global undercover assignment that unfolds beyond real time. The mission is to prevent Andrei Sator (Kenneth Branagh), a renegade Russian oligarch with precognition abilities, from starting World War III.





An Old Lady

(Korea)

Opened Aug. 20

Drama

Directed by Lim Sun-ae



The ederly Hyo-jung (Ye Su-jeong) is sexually abused by a 29-year-old male nurse’s aide during physical therapy. When she reports the case to police, wary young officers wonder if she may be suffering from dementia. When no one seems to believe Hyo-jung, who has no family or friends, her roommate Dong-in (Ki Joo-bong) investigates the case and speaks to the suspect to persuade him to turn himself in.





Moving On

(Korea)

Opened Aug. 20

Drama

Directed by Yoon Dan-bi



Byeong-ki (Yang Heung-joo), his daughter Ok-ju (Choi Jung-un) and son Dong-ju (Park Seung-jun) leave Seoul and move in with the children’s grandfather on the outskirts of the capital. After a few days, Byeong-ki’s younger sister Mi-jung (Park Hyun-young) also settles in with them after deciding to divorce her husband. The old two-story house, where Byeong-ki and Mi-jung had once lived as children, once again becomes a new home for the two siblings.