Samsung donates over $4m in US to support fight against COVID-19

South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics is continuing to help various communities hit by the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide, with its latest donation worth $4 million going to nonprofit organizations in the United States, according to the company on Wednesday.



The donation was announced through its Samsung America newsroom homepage, which highlighted Samsung’s commitment to the local communities in the countries where it does business.



According to the announcement, Samsung has provided more than $4 million to organizations including the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund, Second Harvest of Silicon Valley, United Way of Metropolitan Dallas and All Together ATX.



“Thanks to the leadership of great community-minded companies like Samsung, the NJPRF is better able to meet the tremendous need -- donating nearly $18 million to date to over 460 nonprofit organizations in dire need across all 21 New Jersey counties,” said Josh Weinreich, CEO of NJPRF.



Since the onset of the COVID-19 crisis, Samsung has partnered with the organizations to provide needed assistance for the local communities, the company said.



“As the impacts from the pandemic continue to be felt across the US, we are working with our partners to find additional ways to provide support and assistance,” the company said in a statement.



Samsung donated a total of $4.3 million to assist COVID-19 relief efforts in China in January and over $5 million for similar efforts in India in April.



By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)