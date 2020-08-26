 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

[Advertorial] LG Chem stands as world’s 4th most valued chemical company

By Korea Herald
Published : Aug 26, 2020 - 16:49       Updated : Aug 26, 2020 - 16:49
Researchers at LG Chem’s EV battery plant in Ochang, Korea (LG Chem)
Researchers at LG Chem’s EV battery plant in Ochang, Korea (LG Chem)


South Korean chemical giant LG Chem’s brand value has surpassed the 4 trillion won mark ($3.3 billion) for the first time, according to a recent report.

Based on the Brand Finance Chemicals 25 2020 report, LG Chem’s brand value is estimated at $3.5 billion or 4.1 trillion won, about a 10 percent growth from $3.2 billion last year, allowing the company to maintain its position in fourth place for a second year running.

“As a chemical company representing Korea, LG Chem aims to double its revenue to 59 trillion won from the current 30 trillion won and achieve a double-digit operating profit margin by 2024 to become one of the top five global chemical companies,” a company official said.

LG Chem aims to consolidate its dominant standing in the electric vehicle battery market by winning big-scale orders from automaker clients who need powerful batteries for third-generation EVs with ranges over 500 kilometers. By the end of this year, the company aims to increase its annual capacity to 100 gigawatt-hours, enough to power 1.7 million premium EVs.

As for petrochemicals business, LG Chem plans to increase the sales of high-value products including elastomer, polyolefin and super absorbent polymer and invest 2.6 trillion won to increase the production capacity of Naphtha Cracking Center and polyolefin plant in Yeosu, South Jeolla Province by 800,000 metric tons by 2021, respectively, with mass production set for the second half of next year.

LG Chem’s advanced materials division will develop high-strength lightweight materials for cars and next-generation materials for displays, while its life sciences sector will focus on making new drugs for diabetes and related diseases.
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114