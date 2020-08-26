[Around the Hotels] Promotions and Packages



Stay at Mayfield Hotel with Asiana Airlines mileage



Mayfield Hotel Seoul is offering a chance for guests to use their Asiana Airlines mileage while COVID-19 precludes international travel.



Guests can reserve rooms at the hotel with Asiana mileage until Sept. 16 for stays before the end of the year, excluding blackout days (Sept. 30 through Oct. 3, Oct. 31 and Dec. 24-26). Guests interested in using mileage will have to call the hotel for a reservation number and present personal identification upon checking in.



Each guest staying at the hotel using Asiana Airlines mileage will have a chance to win special prizes, including hotel room vouchers and hotel buffet meals.



For more information, call Mayfield Hotel Seoul at (02) 2660-9000.









Family Package at Novotel Ambassador Seoul Dongdaemun



Novotel Ambassador Seoul Dongdaemun Hotel & Residences presents its family staycation package.



The package includes a one-night stay in a premium suite, breakfast for up to two children under 16 at the hotel buffet, a family set menu at the buffet and free use of the hotel’s swimming pool and fitness center. Also included are a kid’s pack with a coloring book, a set of miniature colored pencils, role-playing paper, slippers for kids and a miniature travel kit.



The package, priced from 299,000 won, is available until the end of September.



For more information or inquiries, call the Novotel Ambassador Seoul Dongdaemun at (02) 3425-8000.









Andaz Seoul Gangnam launches ‘Grab & Go’



Andaz Seoul Gangnam presents its “Grab & Go” service, allowing people to enjoy hotel food at home.



The Jogakbo chef has prepared five items for the service: the Andaz Burger, Andaz Panini BLT, Chicken Avocado Sourdough Sandwich, Smoked Salmon Cream Cheese Wrap and Grilled Halloumi and Mushroom Wrap. A family set for three to four people is also available at 50,000 won, where guests can select two items from the above menu, along with chicken tenders, sliced fruit, a garden salad and condiments.



The Grab & Go service is available from 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. every day, with prices ranging from 14,000 won to 20,000 won.



For more information, contact Andaz Seoul Gangnam at (02) 2193-1191.









Prepare for fall with ‘Hola Haevichi Package’



Haevichi Hotel & Resort Jeju offers the Hola Haevichi package, where guests planning to enjoy a fall vacation can enjoy Spanish cuisine.



The package includes a one-night stay, breakfast for two at the hotel buffet, a picnic mat, premium Spanish olive oil, use of the hotel swimming pools and a promotional menu at the hotel bar that comes with tapas and two glasses of wine.



Additional services are provided for longer stays, including pillow spray and an upgrade to an ocean-view room.



The package starts at 266,000 won for two and is offered until the end of November.



For reservations and inquiries, contact Haevichi Hotel & Resort Jeju at (064) 780-8000.









‘Sweeten Your Stay’ at Conrad Seoul



Conrad Seoul presents the “Sweeten Your Stay” package, offering a relaxing staycation.



The package includes free breakfast for all reserved guests and a 25 percent discount at in-house restaurants, ranging from buffet restaurant Zest and Italian restaurant Atrio to signature grill restaurant 37 Grill & Bar.



Early check-in and late checkout are available, as well as free use of the hotel fitness center and swimming pool.



The package starts at 262,500 won for two (excluding tax) and is offered until the end of March next year.



For more information or inquiries, call the Conrad Seoul at (02) 6137-7000.